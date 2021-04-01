Plea by Mizoram Lottery to do sales in Kerala rejected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has rejected a request by Mizoram Lottery to conduct sales in Kerala. The lottery workers’ associations are in support to the government move and have announced a protest march to the office of the distributor of Mizoram Lottery in Kerala, situated at Eroor in Ernakulam district.Sources in the Taxes Department said Mizoram Lottery had planned its first draw before the assembly election.

The lottery distributor had communicated to the government that the sales and draw would be held at Tripunithura. It is learnt that the Mizoram Lottery organisers will approach the High Court against the government. As per the Central lottery rules, states which conduct their own lotteries cannot prevent the sale of other state lotteries.