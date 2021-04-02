STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ardent fan Dinesh celebrates birthday with Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Haryana native Dinesh Sharma is, perhaps, the biggest fan of Rahul Gandhi in the country.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Sharma gives a piece of his birthday cake to Rahul Gandhi in Kalpetta

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Haryana native Dinesh Sharma is, perhaps, the biggest fan of Rahul Gandhi in the country. He has been following Rahul in the latter’s functions and rallies across the country since 2011. On Thursday, Sharma had an unforgettable moment in his life. He celebrated his 28th birthday with none other than the Gandhi scion in Kalpetta.

“We cut the cake at a hotel and had lunch thereafter. Besides Rahulji, Congress leaders Tariq Anwar, K C Venugopal, UDF candidate T Siddique and IUML leader Sadiqali Shihab Thangal were present,” said an elated Sharma. Interestingly, Sharma — a law graduate — has been following Rahul with a vow that he would not wear slippers/shoes till Rahul becomes the PM of India. Hence, he travels barefoot.

