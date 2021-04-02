STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls: Kurichiya, Kuruma stamp their dominance in Kerala's ST seats

An analysis of data from 1965 to 2021 shows that reservation had grossly gone in favour of these two communities who are socially, educationally and financially upward among the Adivasis of Wayanad.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:53 AM

Wayanad tribals

A Kattunayaka tribal family in Wayanad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Two assembly constituencies in the state --- Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery --- are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST). But statistics reveal among the half-a-dozen tribal communities in Wayanad, the dominant Kurichiya and Kuruma have been getting the bulk of representation during candidate selection.

An analysis of data from 1965 to 2021 shows that reservation had grossly gone in favour of these two communities who are socially, educationally and financially upward among the Adivasis of Wayanad.

The three main fronts --- LDF, UDF, NDA --- together fielded 28 candidates from 1967 and 2021 in both Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery. Among them, 24 (85%) belonged to Kurichiya and Kuruma.
The remaining four went to Adiya --- a weaker section which includes C K Janu and her father M Kariyan, who contested as an LDF-backed independent from North Wayanad (Mananthavady) in 1970.

Not a single candidate from Paniya, Oorali, Kadar, Malavettuva or the most primitive tribes --- Kattunayaka and Cholanayaka --- have been fielded by any of the three fronts in the past five decades. Paniya constitutes the majority of the tribal population in Wayanad (46%) and Kurichiya second (20%).
Except Janu, all candidates fielded by the BJP belong to Kurichiya, which is known as 'Brahmins among the Adivasis'. All 14 Kurichiya candidates, except incumbent Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan and Palliyara Raman (NDA candidate who contested in 2011) had contested in Mananthavady.

 Seven of the 10 Kuruma candidates entered the fray in Sultan Bathery and the rest three in Mananthavady.
"It is cent per cent true that only two communities are preferred by the three main fronts. I found NDA better as it had fielded me besides offering seat to Manikuttan, a Paniya youth, though he rejected it," said Janu, who is the NDA candidate in Sultan Bathery.

District Institute of Education and Training former senior lecturer K K Surendran said other communities too have many educated and capable youth, but they are not considered at all.
"Cast is a major issue. It's sad only the so-called fascist party is offering seat to Paniya youth but not those who boast of upholding democratic values," Surendran told TNIE. Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha leader Geethanandan said overlooking communities other than Kurichiya, Kuruma tribes is deliberate and it is caste discrimination.

CASTE REPRESENTATION
(No of candidates fielded by three fronts from 1965)

  • Kurichiya 14 (LDF-4, UDF-3, NDA-7)
  • Kuruma 10 (LDF-6, UDF-4 NDA-0)
  • Adiya 4 (UDF-2, LDF-1, NDA-1)

TRIBAL POPULATION IN WAYANAD

  • Total 1,17,491
  • Paniya 46%
  • Kurichiya 20%
  • Adiya 9.28%
  • Kuruma 9%
  • Kattunayka 8.4%
