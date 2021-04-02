STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Both Modi and Pinarayi are authoritarian: Jairam Ramesh

Exclusive interview with Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh

Published: 02nd April 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

Has your close friend, T M Thomas Isaac, got a raw deal from CM Pinarayi Vijayan, whom you call ‘Mundu Modi’?

I have absolutely no doubt about it. I feel sorry for Isaac. 

Should the central Congress leadership have campaigned against the CM using ‘Mundu Modi’ jibe as it did against PM Narendra Modi with ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’?

The style of functioning of the PM and Mundu Modi is identical. Both Modi and Pinarayi are authoritarian.

How challenging will winning the elections be for Congress?

It is a tough fight. I don’t think just because we have been out of power for five years, we will get elected this time. Rahul Gandhi has done extensive campaigning here. Priyanka Gandhi has also come down for campaigning. 

Congress is no longer a national force. Will it gradually become a regional force?

We have presence all over the country. We are fighting in Kerala and having a close fight in Assam. We have a government in Punjab and Maharashtra. Though Congress is not in power in many states, it has presence in every single one. 

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with scam allegations  against the government. Has the state Congress backed him adequately?

Congress has always seen factionalism. The Opposition in Kerala has always been aggressive. The government has failed in keeping its promise to people. I think Chennithala and many others have highlighted the scams.

