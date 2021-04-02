CPM takes final decision, not individuals: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM central committee member and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan’s public statement that he would never contest in any other election seems to have not gone down well with the party leadership.

Reacting to the statement, which political observers said hinted at Jayarajan’s disappointment at being overlooked, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in CPM, the party takes a final decision, not individuals.

“Jayarajan was replying to reporters’ questions (when he made the comment). That was his opinion. Party leaders and individuals have their own opinions regarding such issues. Party will consider such opinions. But, in the end, party will take a decision and all will have to follow the party line. That’s how we do things in our party,” said Pinarayi here on Thursday.