Kerala Elections: Face-off - Kuttiyadi

Key issue that need to be addressed in the constituency? Your take on the opponents? How confident are you of winning the seat? Topics discussed during campaigning? How do you spend your free time?

Parakkal Abdulla - UDF

Poor condition of roads, mainly Kuttoth-Attakund Kadavu road, and implementation of Kuttiyadi bypass project.

LDF MLAs who represented the seat (earlier Meppayur) for around five decades are responsible for its underdeveloped condition. The UDF had represented it only for three terms.

I have initiated development activities worth `700 crore here. Voters know that I will be continuing the development activities, if elected.

My development initiatives as MLA and the graft charges against LDF govt.

I rarely get free time.

P P Murali - NDA

The proposed coconut park will be made a reality with the support of Centre.

Though the LDF and UDF represented the constituency for many terms, they failed in bringing development.

Voters are happy with Centre’s welfare initiatives. They realise that if BJP represents the seat, they will get more Central aid.

Lack of development in Kuttiyadi under the LDF and UDF rule.

I engage in agricultural activities during free time.

K P Kunjammadkutty - LDF

My priority will be to implement the proposed coconut park project which aims to produce value-added products from coconut.

The incumbent MLA has failed in using funds provided by state govt for development

work and other projects effectively.

The state govt’s development and welfare activities have won people’s appreciation and they want the LDF to continue in power.

Development of proposed inland waterways, Kuttiyadi bypass project, road development and issues in agriculture sector.

Pain and palliative activities.