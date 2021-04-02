Kerala polls: This Independent candidate dangles 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets to woo voters

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: ‘Help me win, get tickets to 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup. ’This is what Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji, the LDF-backed independent candidate, is promising the youth of Kondotty constituency, from where he is contesting.

While football is popular across the state, not many districts can match Malappuram’s love for it. Haji knows this. Hence the promise.

“If I am elected, I will conduct the MLA Trophy tournament in which football clubs from six panchayats and one municipality falling under the constituency would participate. The winning 11-member team will get the chance to fly to Qatar and watch a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Further plans related to the trip can be made only after my victory,” he said.

Haji said he would bear the expenses of the trip. Other promises in his election manifesto include setting up a mini civil station in the constituency to bring government offices under one roof.

He is also promising a common market for vegetables, hi-tech hospitals, cancer and dialysis centres, stadiums and children’s parks.

“I want to ensure comprehensive development of Kondotty. Issues like road condition and drinking water availability will also be resolved,” he said.

Despite his promises, winning might be a tough task for Haji or candidates from other parties in the IUML bastion.

Sitting MLA T V Ibrahim has been conducting high-voltage campaign in the constituency after he filed his nomination papers a couple of weeks ago.

He too has promises many things, including holding a football tournament in the constituency. However, he is not offering any trips.