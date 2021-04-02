STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala polls: This Independent candidate dangles 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets to woo voters

While football is popular across the state, not many districts can match Malappuram’s love for it. Haji knows this. Hence the promise.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji. (Photo | EPS)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: ‘Help me win, get tickets to 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup. ’This is what Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji, the LDF-backed independent candidate, is promising the youth of Kondotty constituency, from where he is contesting.

While football is popular across the state, not many districts can match Malappuram’s love for it. Haji knows this. Hence the promise.

“If I am elected, I will conduct the MLA Trophy tournament in which football clubs from six panchayats and one municipality falling under the constituency would participate. The winning 11-member team will get the chance to fly to Qatar and watch a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Further plans related to the trip can be made only after my victory,” he said.

Haji said he would bear the expenses of the trip. Other promises in his election manifesto include setting up a mini civil station in the constituency to bring government offices under one roof.

He is also promising a common market for vegetables, hi-tech hospitals, cancer and dialysis centres, stadiums and children’s parks.

“I want to ensure comprehensive development of Kondotty. Issues like road condition and drinking water availability will also be resolved,” he said. 

Despite his promises, winning might be a tough task for Haji or candidates from other parties in the IUML bastion.

Sitting MLA T V Ibrahim has been conducting high-voltage campaign in the constituency after he filed his nomination papers a couple of weeks ago.

He too has promises many things, including holding a football tournament in the constituency. However, he is not offering any trips. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections Kerala assembly polls 2021 Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 Kondotty FIFA World Cup Sulaiman Haji
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp