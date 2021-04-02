PM Modi to hold poll rallies in Konni, Kazhakoottam on Friday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA/T’PURAM: With the Sabarimala issue looming large on the assembly election campaign trail, excitement is palpable among the BJP cadre over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Konni, where the Lord Ayyappa temple is situated. The chopper carrying Modi will land at the helipad in the municipal stadium in Pathanamthitta town on Friday.

From there, he will go to Pramadom in Konni by car and will address voters and BJP workers around 1.30pm at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium to drum up support for party state chief K Surendran. Modi will then go to Thiruvananthapuram to address the rally in Kazhakoottam in support of NDA candidate Sobha Surednran at 5.30pm.