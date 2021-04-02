UDF win must to stop BJP’s strides in Kerala: Kunhalikutty

Vishnuprasad K P By

MALAPPURAM: PK Kunhalikutty, the general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is considered one of the troubleshooters of UDF. After last year’s local body elections, Kunhalikutty resigned as Malappuram MP to re-enter state politics and has been active in UDF’s election campaigns since. In an interview with TNIE, Kunhalikutty expressed confidence of UDF winning over 80 seats and dismissed pre-poll surveys by channels that predict LDF’s return to power. He said the UDF manifesto, the Gandhi siblings — Rahul and Priyanka — and people’s fear of BJP making progress in the state will help UDF wrest power from the Left front. Excerpts:

How many seats does UDF expect to win this time?

Some surveys, including an Intelligence report, predict favourable results for UDF. As per our assessment in each district, UDF will win more than 80 seats. Our predictions have never gone wrong. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a section of the media had predicted nine seats for UDF and 11 for LDF in the state, while another section predicted vice-versa. But when the results came out, UDF won 19 out of 20 seats. A similar UDF wave can bew seen in this election too. I am confident of UDF winning a majority of seats.

Which factors would help UDF win over 80 seats?

If UDF fails to come to power, BJP will make huge gains in the state. If that happens, CPM will suffer a setback in Kerala as it did in Tripura. People of Kerala know this. So, there is a consolidation of votes in favour of the UDF, fearing the progress of BJP.

If UDF comes to power, what more would it do for people than what the LDF has promised?

We have released an impressive election manifesto. It includes a great scheme, ‘NYAY’, which promises `72,000 per year to beneficiaries. People in the state need such a scheme more than food kits. UDF is also promising the Karunya benevolent health scheme to provide financial aid to the disabled and people with kidney diseases and cancer. We have conceived a plan to generate more job opportunities.

LDF has alleged that the previous UDF government failed to give pensions to economically-backward people in the final months of its tenure?

People should also see what the LDF government did. It distributed all welfare scheme benefits during election time. Is this a good practice? Pension and kits should be provided in time. The government has no right to keep such benefits on hold till the polls. The UDF government distributed kits and pension on time.

Rahul said NYAY and other projects in the UDF manifesto would help boost the state’s economy. Do you agree?

I do. Schemes like NYAY will increase the purchasing power of people, which will boost our economy.

The Rahul factor worked well for UDF during the Lok Sabha election. Do you think he will create a similar impact this time?

This time, the Rahul and Priyanka factor will work in UDF’s favour and increase our vote share. Also, an ex-MP’s derogatory comments against Rahul has hurt the feelings of Keralites, especially students. The Left will definitely face a setback due to the comment.

Do you have any personal goal to achieve through your re-entry to state politics?

My only aim is to bring UDF back to power. Kerala is an important state for UDF. BJP is aiming to make big progress here and UDF’s win is the only way to stop it.

LDF’s main enemy in Kerala is the Congress. The Left only wants its parties and BJP here. UDF is working to avoid such a situation.

Since you would be concentrating on state politics, who would lead IUML at the national level?

From Kerala, we already have E T Mohammed Basheer in the Parliament. Then, M P Abdussamad Samadani will win from Malappuram in the upcoming LS bypoll. He too is capable of handling the party’s national-level affairs.

What is the goal of IUML at the national level?

We are part of the UPA and are committed to protect India’s secular nature by working with like-minded parties.

Who is the better leader? Pinarayi Vijayan or Oommen Chandy? How much would you rate them out of 10?

How can I rate a leader? (laughs). It is not fair to rate two leaders out of 10. For us, Oommen Chandy is the better leader.