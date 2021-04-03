STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Australian man arrives in Kerala in search of his family roots

Gopal Nair, a 70-year-old Australian citizen, is on a mission to find his family roots in Kerala.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Nair

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gopal Nair, a 70-year-old Australian citizen, is on a mission to find his family roots in Kerala.
For all these years, his Kerala connection remained only in his surname and the faint memories of his father that his Fiji-born mother, member of a Malayali family settled early in the South Pacific Ocean island, told him when he was very young.

“It was during a trip to Kerala in 2017 that I decided to find my roots. It was a special feeling when I touched down the ground from the flight. I could feel the call of my forefathers who belonged to this land where my father was born and raised. It was bliss and highly emotive,” said Gopal, who was also born in Fiji.

Gopal said he will be back again in Kerala to trace his family links. “I will continue with my effort to find my father’s family members,” said Gopal, who has been living in Australia for the past 40 years.Gopal was very young when his father died and from what his mother had told him, Gopal could surmise that his father was in his teens when he arrived in Fiji some time between 1903 and 1916.

“I have gone through all the records of South Indians who arrived in Fiji, now archived at the National Library of Australia in Canberra. It is possible that my dad was a free settler. As he had run away from home, it’s also possible that he would have lied about his age or other details recorded on the Emigration Pass, document issued from a port in India to those who board steamers to Fiji.

“We also know that he was born in Malabar for sure. In Fiji, he lived in Raki Raki, and was a successful businessman and the proprietor of a transport firm. He spoke Malayalam, was educated and used to send money to his family back  home,” Gopal told TNIE over phone from Sydney.

“He died in 1954. There must be some history of his life with his family in India. We were very young and could not read or write Malayalam which contributed to severing of the links. I also learnt lately from my elder brother’s birth certificate that our dad was 48-year-old in 1943, which means he must have been born in 1895. The same document confirms that his father’s name was Kunjunni Nair. But my father also used to write his name as Ram Narain Nair Kunjunni or Kunjunni Raman Narayan Nair, which is still a mystery,” he said adding he used to get tiny bits of information about his father from his mother, who died in 1996.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Australian
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp