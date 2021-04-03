Be vigilant against Covid spread: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KANNUR: People should remain vigilant to counter the spread of Covid-19 with new cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. He told reporters at Pinarayi there has been a steady increase in the number of Covid cases across the nation, pointing out that India has become the country with the highest number of Covid cases reported on a single day.

“In other states, the second wave of Covid has already been reported. As for us, the number of cases reported is not declining. Considering that, we should remain more vigilant. In Kerala, the number of people uninfected with the disease is higher. So, chances for the spread of the disease is much bigger,” the CM said. He said the government is trying to vaccinate the maximum number of people before the second wave hits the state.