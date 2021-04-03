STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Blanket ban on poll campaign finale: EC

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has also banned the involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has issued a blanket ban on ‘Kottikalasam,’ the grand finale of election campaigning by political parties, in the wake of the pandemic. Bike rallies have been banned from April 3 to April 6. All candidates and political parties have been asked to ensure strict compliance. The EC’s direction is aimed at preventing gatherings in violation of Covid-19 protocol. The State Election Commission had banned ‘Kottikalasam’ for the recent local self-government elections as well. 

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has also banned the involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials. Political parties and officers have been asked to comply with the order. Those who violate the direction will face strict action, he said.

The EC has directed district collectors to intensify surveillance against unlawful activities. They have been asked to prevent activities to influence voters including free food distribution or parties and distribution of gifts. Officers will ensure that no illegal activities are conducted or weapons carried in campaign vehicles. Loudspeakers and announcements are banned 48 hours prior to the polling day until the polling time ends. All campaigning modes will be banned within  100-m distance of polling boots. Poll graffiti and posters will be discouraged in the area.

One vehicle each can be used by the candidate, election agent and party workers. Candidates or booth agents should not facilitate transportation for voters. Candidates’ election booths will not be allowed within  200-m distance of the polling booth.

Restrictions 

  • Bike rallies have been banned from April 3 to April 6. 
  • CEO also banned involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials.
  • Loudspeakers and announcements are banned 48 hours prior to the polling day until the polling time ends.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 Election Commission Kottikalasam
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp