Blanket ban on poll campaign finale: EC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has issued a blanket ban on ‘Kottikalasam,’ the grand finale of election campaigning by political parties, in the wake of the pandemic. Bike rallies have been banned from April 3 to April 6. All candidates and political parties have been asked to ensure strict compliance. The EC’s direction is aimed at preventing gatherings in violation of Covid-19 protocol. The State Election Commission had banned ‘Kottikalasam’ for the recent local self-government elections as well.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has also banned the involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials. Political parties and officers have been asked to comply with the order. Those who violate the direction will face strict action, he said.

The EC has directed district collectors to intensify surveillance against unlawful activities. They have been asked to prevent activities to influence voters including free food distribution or parties and distribution of gifts. Officers will ensure that no illegal activities are conducted or weapons carried in campaign vehicles. Loudspeakers and announcements are banned 48 hours prior to the polling day until the polling time ends. All campaigning modes will be banned within 100-m distance of polling boots. Poll graffiti and posters will be discouraged in the area.

One vehicle each can be used by the candidate, election agent and party workers. Candidates or booth agents should not facilitate transportation for voters. Candidates’ election booths will not be allowed within 200-m distance of the polling booth.

