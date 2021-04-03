I am not subservient to Modi, Shah like Pinarayi: Mullappally

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Stressing on a CPM-BJP nexus in the state, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran on Friday said he was not subservient to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah like Pinarayi Vijayan. Mullappally said the rejection of BJP candidate’s nomination shows the undercurrents between the CPM and the BJP. He was speaking to reporters while campaigning for MP Aravindakshan, the UDF candidate in Thalassery, at Vadakkumbad.

“The CPM is fearing a setback in its own stronghold as the party workers in Thalassery are disgruntled by its choice of candidate. Hence, the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are shouting about a UDF-BJP deal in Thalassery. But Congress is fighting against BJP everywhere.

Nemom and Manjeshwar are examples,” said Mullappally. The senior Congress leader also demanded Pinarayi reveal the truth about the visit of Adani’s family members to Kannur. “The LDF government should also explain the details of the conditions in the deal between Adani and KSEB,” he said.