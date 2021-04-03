Kerala elections: 103-year-old Mar Chrysostom casts his vote

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Mar Chrysostom Valiya Metropolitan voted in the assembly elections using the postal voting facility. Mar Chrysostom, 103, is considered to be one of the oldest voters in Kerala. He is the seniormost bishop among any Christian denomination.

He is under the care of Kumbanad Fellowship Mission Hospital and was recently vaccinated against Covid-19. He voted using the postal voting facility for bedridden patients. He is a voter of Aranmula assembly constituency under Maramon MT LP School polling station.