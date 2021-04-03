STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: Face off - Vattiyoorkkavu

Know your netas

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
  1. What’s the one thing the constituency lacks? How do you plan to address it?
  2. Your take on the opponents?
  3. How confident are you of winning the seat?
  4. Your favourite pastime?

 V K Prasanth - LDF

The development of Vattiyoorkkavu junction is a major project. The land acquisition is almost complete and we will expedite the remaining work.

While we talk of development, rivals are raking up beliefs and other issues which will not have any impact on voters. 

People will vote for LDF as we have kick-started development works to the tune of `1,123 crore over the past 16 months.

Watching movies, though I hardly get time for it now.

 Veena S Nair - UDF

Traffic congestion and parking issues need immediate attention. Flooding on the banks of Killyar also needs to be addressed.

My opponents totally ignore development work initiated by UDF from 2011 to 2019.

While focusing on development, we are promising protection of beliefs which is equally important.

Reading and listening to music.

 V V Rajesh - NDA

Development of Vattiyoorkkavu junction and also the VSSC unit in Nettayam using central funds are my priorities. 

Both UDF and LDF have failed to bring any development to the constituency.

I am closely linked to the constituency over the past decade and the BJP enjoys a strong political base here.

I use my free time to strengthen my relationship with party workers and people.

