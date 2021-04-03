LDF, UDF twins, guilty of 7 deadly sins: PM Modi

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA / T’PURAM: Unleashing a two-pronged attack against the state’s major political combines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Good Friday accused the LDF and the UDF of committing ‘seven deadly sins’. He listed out the sins as “false sense of pride and arrogance, greed for money, wrath towards people, jealousy towards each other, lust for power, dynasty politics and laziness in work”. Modi also referred to the fronts as twins in terms of misgovernance, corruption, political violence, communalism, casteism, cronyism and nepotism.

Addressing the NDA’s election rally in Konni — the epicentre of the Sabarimala agitation — Modi flayed the LDF government for its action on Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala agitation.The Prime Minister, who began his speech by chanting ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ five times, said the BJP will thwart attempts of the Left government to destabilise places of worship.

“The devotees of Swami Ayyappa, who should have been greeted so warmly, were welcomed by LDF with lathis. The innocent devotees are not criminals. The LDF has done everything to portray Indian culture in poor light. Its lies would not go on any more. An imported and an internationally rejected ideology will no longer be allowed to trample over the culture of our land,” he said.

“This is why Babasaheb Ambedkar questioned if Communism and free democracy can ever co-exist? Ambedkar said Communism is like a forest fire that will burn and consume everything,” he said.

Modi, who was on his second tour to the state for poll campaigning, said the LDF and UDF think they can never be defeated. This has made their leaders arrogant and disconnected from the roots. Listing out a number of scams, the PM said both alliances have looted from every sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at the crowd during the NDA’s election rally at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

‘Total hartal on governance’ in Kerala under LDF, says Modi

Modi said both the fronts suffer from “competitive corruption” and have formed alliances with communal, criminal and regressive elements of society. He also accused both fronts of causing ‘paralysis in governance’ during their rule in the state. Later, addressing an election rally in Thiruvananthapruam, Modi said: “Since both fronts are twins, UDF lacks the ability and willingness to defeat LDF.” Modi said there was a ‘total hartal on governance’ in Kerala under the LDF. He also taunted the alliance between the Congress and the Left parties in West Bengal. “Election after election, Congress and Left are getting closer.

“The logical step after such closeness is a full merger of Congress and Left. They can call the new party CCP -- Comrade Congress Party,” Modi said. Mounting an attack on Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Modi said the Minster who was supposed to help temples was one of the masterminds behind showering of lathis on devotees in Sabariamla. Modi said the career of a patriotic scientist like Nambi Narayanan was destroyed as a result of factional politics of the Congress.

On the other hand, Metroman E Sreedharan, who joined the BJP, was emerging as an inspiration for many professionals. Claiming that there was a surge of support in favour of the NDA, Modi said the people of the state wanted NDA’s delivery centric approach and not the delay centric approach of LDF and UDF.