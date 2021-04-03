My dream is to make Kerala woman-friendly: Noorbina Rasheed

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

How do you assess your chances?

I am very much confident. I am not new to the people of Kozhikode South. I have been working with them as a leader of the Indian Union Women’s League for the past few years. I have also served as a corporation councillor. With all these factors, I hope they will elect me to represent them in the assembly.

That means, you eye an easy victory...

No, I never underestimate my opponents. I think my party took the right decision at the right time by fielding a woman candidate in a sitting seat. For me, it is a challenge to retain the seat for my party.

A few woman leaders have left Congress over seat denial. Your comments...

I don’t want to comment on the internal matters of other parties. But I think it is not a good sign as none should continue in a party eyeing parliamentary posts. However, it is a fact that woman leaders are not getting the opportunities they deserve. The lone solution to it is the implementation of women’s reservation in legislative bodies.

Will this development affect UDF’s prospects?

I don’t think so. One or two leaders leaving the party will not affect UDF’s chances.

What are your promises to voters?

One of my dreams is to make the constituency woman-friendly. Not just the constituency, but the entire state should be woman-friendly. I will work on the frontline for the same.