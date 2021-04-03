Police hunt for man who dumped pistol, five bullets in trolley at Kochi's Lulu Mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police are on the lookout for a man who discarded a pistol and five bullets in a trolley at Lulu Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the state.

Police said the incident took place around noon when staff noticed a package in one of the trolleys at entrance number one of the mall. On checking it, they found a cloth bag with a pistol and bullets inside it. Immediately, the staff alerted the police.

When the CCTV footage was checked, they saw an aged man fleeing the spot after discarding the package in the trolley. A team from Kalamassery police station has started the process to track down the person who also left behind a note in the bag. Preliminary analysis of the pistol revealed that it was a damaged one.

Mall officials said they immediately spotted the discarded package as the security staff were on alert due to a huge crowd in the wake of Easter holidays. Police have also identified the car in which the person left the premises.