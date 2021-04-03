STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidelined, Congress senior leader Ramaswamy calls it quits

Former UDF district chairman and senior Congress leader A Ramaswamy resigned from the party on Friday. 

Ramaswamy

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former UDF district chairman and senior Congress leader A Ramaswamy resigned from the party on Friday. Ramaswamy told reporters that he decided to resign after he was sidelined by the district leadership for a long time. He said he was denied what is due to him by the leadership.

He said he has sent his resignation letter to the Congress state president and he will hereafter co-operate with the LDF.

Ramaswamy had kept away from campaigning following the differences which cropped up in the selection of candidates. Subsequently, on March 20, the district leadership of the Congress had intervened and consoled him.

Moreover, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Congress candidate in the Palakkad assembly constituency Shafi Parambil, former MLA A V  Gopinath and DCC president V K Sreekantan held discussions with him. Senior Congress leader A K Antony had also spoken to him. Ramaswamy had felt that he was overlooked in the selection of candidates for the assembly elections and also in the organisational elections of the Congress.

The district leadership had stated that he would be given due representation in the Organisational hierarchy after the elections. However, Ramaswamy said even after the assurances were made, he continued to be sidelined.  Ramaswamy is also the state vice-president of the INTUC.

CPM welcomes decision
Meanwhile, the district secretary of the CPM C K Rajendran in a statement said the decision of Ramaswamy to function along with the LDF is the right decision. Ramaswamy, who is a KPCC executive committee member, was an important leader of the Congress party in the district. The CPM district leadership said Ramaswamy had an unblemished record as a politician. “The CPM welcomed the decision of Ramaswamy. His decision to join hands with the LDF will see the secular forces being strengthened,” he added.

