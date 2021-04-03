There are no captains, only comrades in CPM: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In CPM, there are no captains and only comrades, senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here on Friday. It is not the party that refers to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘captain’, but some individuals and a section of the followers. As far as CPM is concerned, all leaders — like comrade Pinarayi and comrade VS — are comrades, he said.

On E P Jayarajan’s decision not to contest any more polls, Kodiyeri said it was his personal opinion. If a party leader has something to say, CPM will surely listen to him. However, the final call on the issue will be taken by the party.

Laughing away the UDF threat to come out with more explosive disclosures, he challenged the front to set off bombs, if any, in their possession. “Pinarayi must have been referring to ‘lie bombs’. CPM has seen so many lie bombs and won’t be threatened by such bombs. Even if UDF comes up with an atom bomb, CPM will not run away,” he said Kodiyeri. On the issue of double votes, the CPM has nothing to do with it.