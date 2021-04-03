STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

There are no captains, only comrades in CPM: Kodiyeri

 In CPM, there are no captains and only comrades, senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here on Friday.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In CPM, there are no captains and only comrades, senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here on Friday. It is not the party that refers to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘captain’, but some individuals and a section of the followers. As far as CPM is concerned, all leaders — like comrade Pinarayi and comrade VS — are comrades, he said. 

On E P Jayarajan’s decision not to contest any more polls, Kodiyeri said it was his personal opinion. If a party leader has something to say, CPM will surely listen to him. However, the final call on the issue will be taken by the party.

Laughing away the UDF threat to come out with more explosive disclosures, he challenged the front to set off bombs, if  any, in their possession. “Pinarayi must have been referring to ‘lie bombs’. CPM has seen so many lie bombs and won’t be threatened by such bombs. Even if UDF comes up with an atom bomb, CPM will not run away,” he  said Kodiyeri. On the issue of double votes, the CPM has nothing to do with it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Kerala Elections CPM Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp