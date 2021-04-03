Will pass law against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala if BJP comes to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said BJP would enact legislation against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh if it comes to power. Chouhan was speaking at the NDA poll rally in Beypore in support of its candidate K P Prakash Babu.

“We are not against love. But ‘love jihad’ will not be tolerated. In MP, a stringent law has been enacted against ‘love jihad’. In Kerala too such a strict law will be enacted after BJP comes to power,” he said.

“Kerala is the land of Shankaracharya, Mahabali, Marthanda Varma and Narayana Guru. But it has been made a land of violence, corruption and scams by LDF and handed over to jihadists,” Chouhan said.

He said the Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is continuously sending assistance for the development of Kerala and the welfare of its people.

“Both LDF and UDF governments have ruined Kerala. They have continuously looted the people. Both of them handed over Kerala to the jihadists. The IUML has spread violence,” he said.Chouhan alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had snatched the fishing rights of the fishermen and gave it to a private company. “Why did he put the main accused of the gold scam in his office?” he asked.

The BJP leader said the condition of the Congress is even worse. He said that, for Rahul Gandhi, people of north India are bad in south India and people of south India are bad in north India. He alleged Pinarayi had changed the name of the central scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, put his seal on the Centre’s plan and implemented it in his name.Chouhan also campaigned at Parali in Palakkad.