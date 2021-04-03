STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will pass law against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala if BJP comes to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan was speaking at the NDA poll rally in Beypore in support of its candidate K P Prakash Babu.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares a light moment with BJP’s Beypore candidate Prakash Babu at Naduvattom in Kozhikode on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said BJP would enact legislation against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh if it comes to power. Chouhan was speaking at the NDA poll rally in Beypore in support of its candidate K P Prakash Babu.

“We are not against love. But ‘love jihad’ will not be tolerated. In MP, a stringent law has been enacted against ‘love jihad’. In Kerala too such a strict law will be enacted after BJP comes to power,” he said. 
“Kerala is the land of Shankaracharya, Mahabali, Marthanda Varma and Narayana Guru. But it has been made a land of violence, corruption and scams by LDF and handed over to jihadists,” Chouhan said. 
He said the Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is continuously sending assistance for the development of Kerala and the welfare of its people.  

“Both LDF and UDF governments have ruined Kerala. They have continuously looted the people. Both of them handed over Kerala to the jihadists. The IUML has spread violence,” he said.Chouhan alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had snatched the fishing rights of the fishermen and gave it to a private company. “Why did he put the main accused of the gold scam in his office?” he asked.

The BJP leader said the condition of the Congress is even worse. He said that, for Rahul Gandhi, people of north India are bad in south India and people of south India are bad in north India. He alleged Pinarayi had changed the name of the central scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, put his seal on the Centre’s plan and implemented it in his name.Chouhan also campaigned at Parali in Palakkad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kerala Elections love jihad Kerala Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp