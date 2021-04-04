Adani is a bridge between Modi, Pinarayi: Chennithala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday continued to attack Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the power deal and said that industrialist Adani is a bridge between the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the reason why the cases against Pinarayi are being buried,” he told reporters at Haripad.

“Pinarayi is helping Adani with ‘left and right hands’. The agreement with KSEB and Adani is the latest example. Though he managed to create a smog of political opposition in the issue related to the handing over of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani, the government welcomed him. It is Pinarayi’s new tactic to fool people,” said Chennithala.

“Pinarayi has gained politically and economically with this tacit understanding. Pinarayi aims to convert this into votes in the upcoming election. He is deceiving the Communist party cadres,” he said. The Opposition leader also alleged that the KSEB was assigned another agreement with Adani last month.