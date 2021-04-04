STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-octane campaign to end on Sunday with roadshows

As campaigning enters the final day, the state is witnessing a high-octane campaign with the leading fronts trying to impress the voters with roadshows, rallies and house visits.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala, will seek people's mandate again. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As campaigning enters the final day, the state is witnessing a high-octane campaign with the leading fronts trying to impress the voters with roadshows, rallies and house visits. While LDF is attempting to highlight the development and welfare measures, UDF is focusing on corruption charges against the government and NDA has brought the Sabarimala issue into the spotlight.

On Saturday, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar campaigned for LDF. The absence of Priyanka Gandhi took some shine off UDF, which  is relying on her brother Rahul Gandhi to prop up its campaign. Rahul will lead a roadshow in Nemom for K Muraleedharan. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will campaign in Idukki.

Home Minister Amit Shah conducted roadshows in Kozhikode and Wayanad. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who campaigned in Malappuram and Kannur, said the LDF and the UDF were practising politics of corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities. On Sunday, Pinarayi will lead a roadshow in Dharmadom from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Actors Prakash Raj and Harisree Asokan among others will join.
BJP state president K Surendran will be campaigning in Manjeshwar. Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in a public meet in Tiruvalla. All the candidates will conduct roadshows. With the Election Commission banning the campaign finale or ‘kottikalasam’, the candidates will be focusing on roadshows and door-to-door campaigning.

