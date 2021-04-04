STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: Face off - Thrithala

Know your netas

Published: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Elections, voting, Assam/Bengal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service
  • What is the one thing the constituency lacks and how do you plan to address it?
  • Your take on the opponents?
  • How confident are you of winning the seat?
  • Your favourite pastime?

 V T Balram - UDF

Shortage of drinking water. To resolve the issue, I had submitted a proposal — covering the panchayats of Thrithala constituency and three panchayats of Pattambi constituency — but the govt didn’t act on it.

Corruption by the LDF government and the communalism of BJP will not find favour with the electorate.

People will elect me considering my initiatives as MLA — provided water connections to 10,500 households, built many school buildings and implemented various other devpt schemes.

Reading

 M B Rajesh - LDF

The constituency faces drinking water scarcity despite the presence of Bharathapuzha. Will implement a comprehensive project with KIIFB assistance.

It is not about individuals but the policies and stands on various issues.

Thrithala is an LDF citadel. The devpt & welfare schemes by the government will ensure my victory.

Reading, watching international football league matches.

 Sanku T Das - NDA

The work on government arts and science college and laying of synthetic tracks have been delayed. Will implement central schemes.

The sitting Cong MLA was at loggerheads with LDF-ruled panchayats, which delayed development projects.

I belong to this area and, therefore, I am well aware the needs of the people in the constituency. The double standards adopted by the UDF and LDF on Sabarimala and other issues will benefit me.

Reading and watching films.
 

