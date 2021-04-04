STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Misconduct: Poll staff approach EC against expenditure observer

41 employees file plaint, say Naresh Kumar Bansal hurled abuses, sought personal favours

voting

Kerala goes to poll on April 6. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A group of 41 employees from various government departments who have been deployed on election duty has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging misconduct by Naresh Kumar Bansal, an IRS officer from Haryana, who has been appointed as election expenditure observer for two constituencies in Idukki district.According to the employees who filed a complaint with Idukki district collector H Dinesan, who is also the district election officer, the observer was putting them to extreme mental torture by hurling abuses. An employee on condition of anonymity said the observer even slapped a panchayat secretary for alleged delay in complying with his order.

“From the beginning, the observer has been insisting on personal favours. While a government guest house was arranged for his stay in Munnar, the observer insisted on accommodation at a four star hotel in Munnar. He called a sub collector incompetent and threatened to dismiss him from service. He purchases costly items from shops and we were made to bear the expenses,” said the employee.

The complaint says the observer makes employees bear his personal expenses including food. On March 27 the observer took the vehicle allotted for video surveillance team by force and went to Madurai with his family. He treats election officials as his orderlies. There were several instances when he made the officers polish his shoes. Any reluctance shown by the officers to comply with his directions results in severe harassments and threats. The letter says the observer favours a particular political party and keeps insulting others. He insults the language and culture of the state.

“All these have created a sense of insecurity among the officials. It is heavily demoralising and has started affecting the integrity of officers. Hence we humbly pray the Election Commission to consider our plight and take urgent and appropriate action so that we can perform our duties well for the smooth conduct of the election,” said the complaint.District Collector H Dinesan said he has received the complaint and has arranged a conciliation talk with the affected parties on Sunday. “The issue will be amicably settled,” he said.

