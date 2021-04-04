STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Party workers should get respect and stakeholdership: Sachin Pilot

It was not called NYAY in Rajasthan, but the schemes executed there were the same.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM

Sachin Pilot Cong leader & Rajasthan ex-deputy CM

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

Why hasn’t Congress’ prestigious Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) been implemented in Rajasthan? 

It was not called NYAY in Rajasthan, but the schemes executed there were the same. We handed money to the people who needed it the most. Farmers were given Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 each and various other subsidy schemes were implemented.

The Congress is seeing a generation shift at the national and state (Kerala) levels. But when it comes to the transfer of power, the party seems to stumble.

Some of it comes down to basic human nature. But politicians who are in tune with reality can change according to times. My issue in Rajasthan was with the governing style. Many party workers who shed sweat and blood to raise the party’s strength from 20 to 107 seats were sidelined. I feel they should get dignity, respect and stakeholdership.   They have formed a committee to take corrective measures.

But the committee is yet to take any favourable steps over the last eight months. Ashok Gehlot is holding 30 plus portfolios when almost a dozen vacancies still exist in the cabinet.

The central leadership has promised to address my concerns. It is important to raise issues when one feels the need for a transitional change in the party. My detractors keep alleging I will join BJP, but I will never do that.

Like Rajasthan, factionalism has been a bane for the party in Kerala too. What is the solution?

Every political party will have leaders with different opinions. But that doesn’t mean the collective objective is at stake.

Was it organisational weakness that led to the formation of G-23? 

I wish to quote Rahul Gandhi here: “Such a group cannot exist in any other political party except the Congress.”

