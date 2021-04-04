PM Modi mum on CPM-free India: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that he has noticed Prime Minister Modi keeps on mentioning Congress-free India wherever he goes, but never says CPM-free India. Rahul was addressing UDF workers at a corner meeting in Koyilandy on Saturday.

The RSS and BJP know the real threat to them comes from Congress, the party which unites everybody. BJP also knows that the LDF is a divider of society and follows violence like them, he said.He claimed that Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), which is a minimum income guarantee scheme, will boost the economy of Kerala as well as India.

“Whatever developments you see in India today have happened because of Congress party. The biggest problems we face today are rising unemployment and stagnated economy. While fishermen in Kerala are venturing into sea for livelihood, the LDF government is making deals with foreign companies to destroy their livelihood,” he said in Koyilandy.

When Rahul was returning after his speech in Koyilandy, the foot of Vadakara DySP Moosa Vallikkadan got under the wheels of the escort vehicle. He was taken to Taluk Hospital, Koyilandy. There is a small fracture on his foot and doctors advised a minimum two weeks’ rest for him.