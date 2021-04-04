STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police to relook into Nadapuram minor’s suicide as video surfaces

However, people started discussing about the incident again after a two-minute video started spreading on local WhatsApp groups.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have decided to relook into the death of a minor by suicide at Narikkatteri in Nadapuram after a video emerged that showed the deceased being physically tortured by a family member. Abdul Asees Kattarath, 16, a Class X student of the MIM Higher Secondary School, Perode,  was found hanging on May 5, 2020.  Asees was living with his father, step-mother, brother and sister. After his death, local residents and his mother’s relatives had alleged that it was a case of murder. Nadapuram police, which registered the case, handed it over to the district crime branch in the initial stages of investigation itself. The case was closed after the postmortem report said the boy was hanged to death and found no sign of physical attack. 

However, people started discussing about the incident again after a two-minute video started spreading on local WhatsApp groups.  According to the police, the video was shot by Asees’ sister. It shows a young man, allegedly the victim’s elder brother, putting a chokehold on the minor, and hitting on his chest and face as he falls down to the ground. 

“Doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital conducted the autopsy. There were no indications of murder in the postmortem report,” said district police chief A Srinivasan.  However, after the emergence of the video, Srinivasan said the police would make a preliminary investigation. If the situation warrants and with the court’s approval, the would re-investigate the case, he said.

The district crime branch DySP Shaju Jose has been directed to submit a report soon.  The police are also checking how a year-old case sprung up just days ahead of assembly elections. Meanwhile, a group of people protested in front of the boy’s house on Friday night. They blamed the police for not finding the real culprits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Narikkatteri
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp