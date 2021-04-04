Sreedharan pitches development to help Lotus bloom in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

At Kalpathy, the Palakkad Vaidika Samajam had organised a reception for NDA candidate E Sreedharan on Friday. When he stepped out of his vehicle, the area was filled with vedic mantras as acharyas started chanting hymns. The venue was crowded as people wanted to catch a glimpse of Sreedharan, making it difficult to maintain social distancing.Explaining the need to elect him, he said Palakkad has been neglected by the leading fronts over the decades.

“I did my schooling and college education, at Victoria College, in Palakkad during the ‘40s. The campus then was more beautiful than today. I haven’t seen much progress, be it in the college or in Palakkad. We want to change the system and bring in a new administrative culture. Only then would development be distributed evenly and more industries come,” Sreedharan said.

When he rose to move to the next venue, some people prostrated before him, seeking his blessings. Without showing any annoyance, he agreed to their demands and posed for a group selfie. That was perhaps a glimpse of the support that Sreedharan confidently claimed when TNIE met him at his flat earlier in the afternoon. He came straight to the point. “I am confident of a thumping victory. I am getting an overwhelming response from the ground which indicates nothing but victory for the NDA candidate in Palakkad. As I have said earlier, my entry into politics has reinvigorated the BJP and it is poised to script a new chapter in the electoral politics of Kerala,” he said.

The 88-year-old Padma Vibhushan recipient had started his day with an early morning campaign tour to Mathoor panchayat, returning to his flat for lunch. When asked about his itinerary, campaign manager P Padma Prakash had said it would be best to catch up with Sreedharan after his power nap.

As the freewheeling chat progressed, his manager intervened to say that a family was waiting outside to meet him. They wanted to meet the Metroman before catching an evening train to Mumbai. When that meeting was over, the candidate was ready to start his afternoon campaign, the first stop being Kalpathy.

By the time the cavalcade reached the next location, the sweltering heat was beginning to take a toll.

Buying a bottle of water at a shop nearby set off a flash discussion. Sasi K P, running the shop for 40 years, said the contest in the Palakkad constituency is between UDF candidate Shafi Parambil and Sreedharan. The LDF candidate, C P Pramod, is nowhere in the picture, he said.A keen observer of politics, Sasi said the winner will be decided by a slim margin, around 5,000 votes, as Sreedharan’s entry has made it a very close fight.

“He is a cult figure. We need people like him in administration. Shafi is a good candidate and is likely to secure a large number of votes, especially minority votes, in rural areas. But the town would stand firmly with Sreedharan. I can’t predict a winner. The chances are even,” he said.The NDA candidate soon wound up his programme and left for the Venkiteshapuram colony, where a discussion was organised by the local residents’ association.

Dr Latha Nair, the moderator, said, “We were looking for a candidate who can deliver and, for the first time, Palakkad has received the right candidate. And it’s the right time for the people to make the right choice.”Addressing the gathering, Sreedharan said: “I have held various posts in my career and an MLA post is nothing to me compared to those. But it’s a simple step to bring some change to the lives of people. We don’t want flyovers that take 40 years to construct, like in Alappuzha, or 14 years, like at Kollam. Time is very important. Sreedharan proceeded to six more venues, but desisted from criticising his rivals personally. Interestingly, senior citizens — more than youngsters — thronged to meet him.