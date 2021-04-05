STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
59,000 police officers deployed for poll duty in Kerala

The polling agents of the political parties can seek police security if they face any threat.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 140 companies of Central forces have also been deployed.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have beefed up security in the state ahead of the assembly polls and will deploy 59,229 cops on election duty. As many as 481 police stations in the state have been divided into 142 election sub-division for arranging security. 

Apart from local police, officers from the Crime Branch, Vigilance, Railway Police, Armed Battalion, Training centres, Fire and Rescue, Excise, Forest, Motor Vehicles Department and Marine Enforcement have also been deployed.

A total of 140 companies of Central forces have also been deployed. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said 1,694 patrol teams, each consisting of a videographer, have been formed to cover all the polling booths. In Naxal-affected areas, Special Operation Group and Thunderbolt have been deployed to provide security, he added.

Drone facilities will be also used to detect poll-day violence, while 152 border points have been sealed to prevent the smuggling of contraband and travel of criminals. The polling agents of the political parties can seek police security if they face any threat.

1,500 cops in capital city

As many as 1,500 police officers have been deployed for election duty in the capital city. Besides, 700 cops from the Central forces and 1,000 special police officers will also be deployed. The city has 1,403 polling stations and 50 patrol teams have been formed to cover all these stations. The city has 206 sensitive booths, 10 critical booths and 81 vulnerable booths. Special security steps have been taken in these booths to ensure trouble-free and transparent poll, said Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

