In isolation, Tony Chammany phones voters on last day of campaign

All his campaign programmes had to be abruptly stopped and the candidate immediately went into quarantine.

Tony Chammany

Tony Chammany

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when candidates scramble to meet supporters and seal their votes, the UDF candidate in Kochi constituency Tony Chammany is the only one forced to stay away from all the fanfare because of a fateful Covid infection.

Not giving in to adversities, Tony is reaching out to voters on their phones from the isolation room where he’s lodged, in a city hospital. “I am in constant touch with party workers who have been campaigning on my behalf. I am talking to maximum number of voters over phone. Senior leaders of Congress have also been coordinating the efforts. They have extended all support in realising my victory. I am confident about my victory,” Chammany said adding that his quarantine period will likely get over after 14 days and his test result becoming negative.

UDF candidate Tony Chammany in isolation at a city hospital on Sunday

It was on April 1 when the former Kochi mayor tested positive for Covid-19. All his campaign programmes had to be abruptly stopped and the candidate immediately went into quarantine. However, the Congress leadership was rising to the occasion to coordinate campaign activities in Chammany’s absence. Hibi Eden, MP, was given the responsibility to conduct door-to-door campaigning and road shows.

Chammany is pitted against LDF’s K J Maxi and NDA’s C G Rajagopal for the forthcoming assembly polls in Kochi constituency, which was formed in 2011. Though Congress leader Dominic Presentation could register a thumping victory in 2011 after defeating CPM’s M C Josephine by a margin of 16,503 

