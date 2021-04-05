INTERVIEW | Decisive shift in momentum towards UDF during fag end of campaign: Shashi Tharoor

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Rejecting pre-poll surveys that predict the LDF’s return to power, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is also part of a high-level committee overseeing the assembly elections in Kerala for his party, said there is a decisive shift in momentum towards the UDF during the last 10 days of the campaign.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Tharoor reminded the ruling LDF that distributing free food kits may only have a short-term impact. On Metroman E Sreedharan’s candidature, Tharoor said an 88-year-old technocrat cannot be the answer to the state’s political future. Excerpts:

How do you view the UDF's prospects in this election? What are the factors you believe would go in favour of the UDF this time?

I think we are poised for a comfortable victory. The arrogance, violent politics and corruption of the LDF government, coupled with gross financial mismanagement, have created anti-incumbency. In addition, our “people’s manifesto”, arrived at after extensive consultations, and our list of candidates, featuring 55% fresh faces, have inspired confidence. Against the proven corruption over which the LDF has presided, we offer far-reaching welfare provisions, major educational reform, and an investor-friendly approach that will generate much-needed revenues for the state, whereas the LDF has been shamelessly piling on debt for future generations to pay.

The LDF believes hiking welfare pension, distributing free food kits and its various development initiatives will ensure it a second term. The LDF also cites favourable pre-poll surveys. Your thoughts?

Distribution of kits by plunging the state into debt may have a short-term impact but we have been explaining to voters that their children and grandchildren will be paying the bill for those kits. As for development initiatives, what on earth can the LDF government point to that is sustainable and durable? The pre-poll surveys reflect the crores of rupees in pre-election publicity the LDF spent, blanketing the media with their propaganda. That is wearing off as the campaign progresses and the last ten days have seen a decisive shift in momentum towards the UDF.

How do you respond to the BJP's taunt that it's ‘dosti’ for Congress and CPM in West Bengal and ‘gusthi’ in Kerala? Isn't this contradiction hard to explain to the voters?

In our vast country, each state has its distinctive political characteristics. The competition between the LDF and the UDF is deeply entrenched here. But on national issues, especially those related to secularism and opposition to the anti-people policies of the BJP, we share many common views and often make common cause. Since 2014, CPM MPs who campaigned against me in Kerala have supported my stand on many issues in the Lok Sabha. As for Bengal, you will have to ask the local party leaders there. But the BJP’s allegation is not surprising because they have never understood or appreciated the diversity of India.

The BJP accuses Congress of double standards on Sabarimala. There is criticism by BJP central leaders that Rahul Gandhi has not mentioned the issue in parliament even once? How crucial is the UDF's stance on Sabarimala in this election?

Many of us have indeed mentioned it in parliament and a UDF MP even introduced a private members’ bill as a direct challenge to the ruling party in the Centre to find a legislative solution to a problem they are trying to make political capital of. It is an important issue because it points to the state government’s disrespect for people’s religious beliefs and practices. But for the UDF, unlike the BJP, it is far from being the only issue.

As part of the team that prepared the UDF's election manifesto, you interacted with a wide cross section of society. How have these interactions helped in shaping the manifesto and what is the political pulse of the people?

The interactions were indispensable because it gave us an opportunity to hear from all sections of society about their problems, anxieties, needs and aspirations. We spoke to experts and to ordinary people; to entrepreneurs and employees; to teachers and students; to hotel owners and auto-rickshaw drivers; to vulnerable women, landless Dalits, IT professionals and business investors. The manifesto reflects our best understanding of what the people of Kerala wish to see going forward.

How do you respond to the theory doing the rounds that the BJP wants a second term for the LDF so that the UDF disintegrates over the next five years and it can take on the role of the principal opposition in Kerala?

Such a theory may well exist in the twisted minds of BJP strategists. But the BJP will never be the principal opposition in Kerala. The BJP can only offer communalism, tired scare-mongering over “love jihad” and a hate-filled politics of bigotry and division that will never go far in pluralist, inclusive Kerala. They have hit their ceiling in the state. Mr E Sreedharan’s impact peaked with the announcement of his candidacy. An 88-year-old technocrat cannot be the answer to the state’s political future.

You were part of the 10-member panel supervising the assembly election. What was your specific role and is it an indication that you would play a key role in state politics too in the coming days?

The committee only met three times, as far as I am aware, and in the very first meeting I was tasked with the manifesto consultations. As a “star campaigner”, I have campaigned in 56 different constituencies for UDF candidates, but that is the extent of my involvement in state politics so far. I do have a job to do in New Delhi, entrusted to me by the party and by the voters of Thiruvananthapuram. That is where I expect to continue, unless and until the party wills otherwise.

Are you still associated with the 'G23’ which is pushing for reforms in the Congress? Are you hopeful that organisational issues raised by the group will be resolved?

The G-23 is not a formal organisation; the title is a creation of the media. 23 of us committed Congressmen signed a letter that made proposals to strengthen the party. Those proposals, the Working Committee has declared, will be discussed in an AICC session after the May results are out. I am hopeful that our ideas will get a receptive hearing because we are only interested in the success of the Congress, not in undermining the party in any way. I hope my own involvement in this campaign will show you where our hearts and minds are.

Any message to the ruling CPM-led LDF?

I tweeted a warning a week ago to the ruling party: “Do not count the ships in the harbour but see which way the wind is blowing”! It is blowing the UDF’s way.