Jayarajan clears air, calls CM Pinarayi Vijayan ‘team leader’

Things become complicated only when a person believes they are bigger than the party.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:00 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Clarifying his stance on his Facebook post stating how there is no ‘captain’ in the CPM, party’s former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the right-wing media was discussing the issue with ill intentions. The LDF is contesting the election unitedly and Pinarayi is the team leader, Jayarajan wrote.

“Pinarayi led the government by keeping all promises given to people during the previous election. He faced adversities with determination. It is natural for people to show him respect and affection. There is no need to show intolerance towards him. This was the crux of my statement yesterday,” he explained.Dismissing allegations that the CPM sidelined him and there was resentment in the party over him being denied a ticket, Jayarajan said he was part of the party’s decision-making process regarding candidates. 

Attempts made by right-wing groups to create an impression of disunity in the party will not yield any success, he said.In another FB post, Jayarajan said: “Some people have been distributing pamphlets in the name of ‘PJ’ to confuse party workers. It is fake. People should be cautious of such tactics and work to ensure maximum votes to the LDF”.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi came out against the media for blowing Jayarajan’s FB post out of proportion. Addressing a Meet the Press programme in Kannur, the chief minister said he had gone through Jayarajan’s FB post, which was published by a newspaper, and found nothing wrong with what he said. There is not a single word against the party in the post, Pinarayi said.

“We, Communist leaders, don’t believe in personality cult. For us, all party members are comrades and the party is supreme. It’s quite natural for people to admire leaders and give them monikers. Things become complicated only when a person believes they are bigger than the party. Our leaders are usually immune to this. But in the event of anyone committing such mistakes, the party will step in. I have seen my share of such public adulation. But like a true Communist, I will always stay vigilant in such situations,” he said. The media in Kerala have been bought out, which is why all of them are picking up an innocuous FB post and blowing it out of proportion, he added.

Media bought out, says CM
The media in Kerala have been bought out, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding that this was why they are picking up an innocuous FB post and blowing it out of proportion.

