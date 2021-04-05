STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections 2021: State all set for polls

On Monday, the district authorities will make last-minute preparations at the 4,164 polling booths to ensure smooth polling. 

Election Commission has arranged free transportation in collaboration with Uber for voters above the age of 80 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for the April 6 Assembly election.

There are 28,19,710 eligible voters in the district, including 13,40,691 men, 14,78,958 women and 61 members of the transgender community. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborate arrangements have been made in the district for the assembly elections, which will be held on Tuesday. There are 28,19,710 eligible voters in the district, including 13,40,691 men, 14,78,958 women and 61 members of the transgender community. 

On Monday, the district authorities will make last-minute preparations at the 4,164 polling booths to ensure smooth polling. Since the number of voters  in a polling booth is limited to 1,000 due to Covid protocol, as many as 1,428 auxiliary booths were set up this time. 

According to District Collector Navjot Khosa,  auxiliary booths are meant to ensure hassle-free voting. 
During the 2016 assembly polls,  2,736 polling booths were set up in the district.  

