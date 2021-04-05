STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala polls: Election Commission bans survey results for next 48 hours

The Election Commission has banned publishing any form of exit poll or pre-poll surveys during the next 48 hours. 

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has banned publishing any form of exit poll or pre-poll surveys during the next 48 hours. Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency. 

“The commission is of the view that prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is a violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the various political parties.”

