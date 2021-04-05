STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala polls: Rahul Gandhi gives last-minute thrust to Muraleedharan in Nemom

Lashing out at the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul said the RSS and BJP have been trying to divide the state.

Published: 05th April 2021

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi acknowledges a young boy who climbed on to the stage at Poojapura ground during UDF candidate K Muraleedharan’s campaign

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday proclaimed here that K Muraleedharan had already won from Nemom assembly constituency and expressed confidence in the UDF forming the next government, scores of supporters shouted jubilantly. He was addressing the corner meeting for Muraleedharan at Poojapura mandapam minutes before the culmination of the open campaigning for the assembly polls. 

Pulling Muraleedharan closer to him, Rahul Gandhi recalled that when he got the campaign list, he insisted on campaigning for this “gentleman”. Praising the Congress candidate in Nemom, which is considered a BJP stronghold, Rahul said, “Muraleedharan is not an organisational candidate. He represents the idea, the unity and spirit of Kerala.” 

Lashing out at the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul said the RSS and BJP have been trying to divide the state. He maintained that the state’s future will be decided in this assembly election. Flaying the “hasty implementation” of demonetisation, GST and lockdown and the farmers’ protest, he demanded to know what role the Hindus had in these decisions.

“There is nothing but arrogance, which is what the LDF is also practising in Kerala. Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not calling for a CPM Mukt Bharat or CPM Mukt Kerala? In every state being ruled by opposition parties, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has been using the CBI and Enforcement Directorate to overthrow the governments there. The whole state knows there is open corruption. The state government is not going to probe these as LDF leaders are involved. Why is the BJP not interested in probing these?” he asked.

Referring to the continuing protest of civil police officer post aspirants who were in the expired PSC rank list in front of the Secretariat, he said they would not have to hold such protests if the UDF comes to power. 

In a veiled attack on the chief minister, Rahul said if the UDF is unable to provide jobs to the youths, the ministers will resign. Referring to  T P Chandrasekharan, he recalled the “brutal hacking of a former comrade 52 times”, and added, “No Congressman would do such a thing.” 

When he arrived at the Poojapura mandapam, Rahul offered prayers at Saraswathi temple there. He also held a road show at Kazhakootam for Dr S S Lal. Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair was also introduced at the Poojapura programme. 

