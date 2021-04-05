STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala polls: Transpeople happy to have gender recognised

Though she has been in Thiruvananthapuram for a year, Covid-19 has rendered her jobless.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kavya Thengamam and Nakshathra

Kavya Thengamam and Nakshathra

By SAJIMON P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: “Earlier, we never wanted to go outside even during the election time fearing the prying eyes and abusive words of others. Almost everybody looked at us like a different and comic creature. But the situation has changed now. This time, I have confidence and courage to go to the polling station and cast my vote for the first time in the identity as a transgender,” said Kavya Thengamam.She is a voter from Adoor assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta.

As per the voters’ list, the district has a total of 10,54,100 voters. Seven of them are transgenders. In Adoor assembly constituency, three voters are transgenders. Ranni assembly constituency has two transgenders. Tiruvalla and Aranmula constituencies have one transgender each. “Though I had cast my vote in earlier assembly elections too, this assembly poll is special to me. It is the first time I am going to cast my vote with the election ID card in which my gender is mentioned as transgender,” she said.

Though she has been in Thiruvananthapuram for a year, Covid-19 has rendered her jobless. “But I will come and cast my vote at any cost. Earlier, every transgender feared to reveal their real identity. But now we have received election ID cards mentioning our gender as transgender. Now, the society has undergone good changes and it has started accepting and treating us in a good way. If we keep away from this democratic process, our issues will not be addressed,” she said.

Thirty-year-old Nakshathra V Kurup, another transgender voter from Pathanamthitta district, is also staying in Thiruvananthapuram. “I have packed my bags and am set to go to my village to cast my vote. I am so thrilled as I am going to cast my vote in an assembly election as a transgender. Every one of us has a past which we do not want to look back. When I revealed my identity for the first time, I faced several issues from my society. But my parents gave me full support. Things have changed a lot. People and authorities now understand our lives,” Nakshathra.

Sunilkumar K, father of transgender voter Anu S Kumar in Pathanamthitta, said he is staying away from their ancestral house with his daughter, who has become a transman now. “Relatives and local people were not ready to accept my child’s identity. This is his first assembly poll and we will go together and cast our votes,” said Sunil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Transgender Kerala polls Kerala gender identity
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp