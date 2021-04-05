LDF, UDF engaged in match fixing: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged both the LDF and UDF are engaged in match fixing and are playing a friendly match in the assembly polls. The Congress, according to her, has become the B team of the LDF. “There is competition between both fronts over corruption and favouritism. They are willing to create violence or engage in any unlawful activity to win an election,” she said.

She also claimed the people of Kerala want an alternative to the two fronts and the NDA is their natural choice. “The Central government has never shown discrimination towards Kerala and provided all benefits to it, though the state does not have a single BJP MP in the Lok Sabha. “This is why people see an alternative in NDA,” she said.

She said the state government should implement centrally-sponsored schemes in the same name as it was presented in Parliament. “The state will not be eligible for money from the scheme if it changes the name of the scheme,” she said.The BJP minister also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s FAST project will bring development in the fisheries, agriculture, skill development and technology sectors in Kerala.

According to her, though both the Centre and state governments are levying tax on fuel, only the Central government was being held answerable. “The Centre has not gained big from the fuel price hike,” Nirmala said. She took a swipe at both the Kerala and West Bengal governments saying both are involved in corruption. “If it is gold smuggling in Kerala, it is coal smuggling in Bengal,” she said.

Sitharaman also alleged that the state government launched judicial and Crime Branch investigations against the Enforcement Directorate to sabotage the gold and dollar smuggling cases. “The LDF government wants to create confusion among the people. There is primary evidence in the gold and dollar smuggling cases. There is no political interference and the investigation is fair. The state government should answer CAG’s questions on KIIFB and masala bond. The government has not given answers to any of the fundamental questions raised by the CAG,” she said.