STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF, UDF engaged in match fixing: Nirmala Sitharaman

She also claimed the people of Kerala want an alternative to the two fronts and the NDA is their natural choice.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged both the LDF and UDF are engaged in match fixing and are playing a friendly match in the assembly polls. The Congress, according to her, has become the B team of the LDF. “There is competition between both fronts over corruption and favouritism. They are willing to create violence or engage in any unlawful activity to win an election,” she said. 

She also claimed the people of Kerala want an alternative to the two fronts and the NDA is their natural choice. “The Central government has never shown discrimination towards Kerala and provided all benefits to it, though the state does not have a single BJP MP in the Lok Sabha. “This is why people see an alternative in NDA,” she said.

She said the state government should implement centrally-sponsored schemes in the same name as it was presented in Parliament. “The state will not be eligible for money from the scheme if it changes the name of the scheme,” she said.The BJP minister also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s FAST project will bring development in the fisheries, agriculture, skill development and technology sectors in Kerala.  

According to her, though both the Centre and state governments are levying tax on fuel, only the Central government was being held answerable. “The Centre has not gained big from the fuel price hike,” Nirmala said. She took a swipe at both the Kerala and West Bengal governments saying both are involved in corruption. “If it is gold smuggling in Kerala, it is coal smuggling in Bengal,” she said.

Sitharaman also alleged that the state government launched judicial and Crime Branch investigations against the Enforcement Directorate to sabotage the gold and dollar smuggling cases. “The LDF government wants to create confusion among the people. There is primary evidence in the gold and dollar smuggling cases. There is no political interference and the investigation is fair. The state government should answer CAG’s questions on KIIFB and masala bond. The government has not given answers to any of the fundamental questions raised by the CAG,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman LDF UDF
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp