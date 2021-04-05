STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi hires autorickshaws to reach roadshow venue in Kerala

Rahul got into the rear seat of Subhash’s electric auto, which he has been  driving for a year.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:01 AM

Shareef V V, an autorickshaw driver, interacts with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he takes the latter to the UDF roadshow venue in Kalpetta on Sunday

Shareef V V, an autorickshaw driver, interacts with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he takes the latter to the UDF roadshow venue in Kalpetta on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In between his Malabar tour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took autorickshaws to reach his destinations in Kalpetta and Kozhikode. The plight of the drivers was mentioned in his Facebook post. 
“Got a chance to interact with Shareef V V, an auto driver brother in Kalpetta. His concerns about the rising fuel prices need urgent redressal. Millions of hardworking people are suffering due to the central government’s tax extortion. They need a minimum income guarantee in the form of Nyay. UDF promises to turn it into a reality,” he said. 

“I need Rs 300-350 daily, just to top up fuel. But, I earn just around Rs 700 daily. Everyday, I have to shell out around Rs 450 for household expenses,” Shareef told the Congress leader. Likewise, Subhash Anoli was driving from Kozhikode to Koyilandy when a police officer flagged down his vehicle  in front of the Malabar Christian College. Rahul got into the rear seat of Subhash’s electric auto, which he has been  driving for a year. Rahul also expressed hope that the next generation will use it to reduce pollution. 

