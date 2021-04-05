STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Test positivity rate shoots up, COVID second wave in Kerala?

The IMA has been urging the government to increase the number of tests as part of the containment strategy.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

The IMA has been urging the government to increase the number of tests as part of the containment strategy.

The IMA has been urging the government to increase the number of tests as part of the containment strategy.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.20% on Sunday — the highest since February 22 — giving strong indications of a second wave of Covid-19 in the state.Currently, there are 27,893 active cases in the state, but health experts say the actual number could be far higher and the situation in the state would worsen in the coming days. Sunday’s new cases (2,802) may not look alarming due to the low number of tests (just above 45,000) conducted, they say.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern that Covid is spreading fast in the state. He urged the public to stay guarded. 

A public health expert, who is also a member of the state government’s Covid-19 core committee, said: “The second wave has come even before seeing off the first phase. The fresh cases coming from outside have disrupted the equilibrium we have been maintaining.” “There will be a spike if more variants reach the state. To worsen the situation, the people have not been following any Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.The expert said the state should increase the testing if the TPR continues to rise.

Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Gopikumar P said: “The numbers will be higher if we increase the testing. Hospitals have seen an increase in the number of cases. The election could just be a trigger.”

The IMA has been urging the government to increase the number of tests as part of the containment strategy. Though the government claimed it would increase the tests to one lakh per day, the actual number of tests conducted has come down the 50,000-mark.

The health department plans to recommend stringent restrictions to prevent a surge but a final decision has not been taken due to elections, said an official. The slow rate of vaccination is also worrying the department as the state has a large number of susceptible population, as per the recent Sero Survey report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp