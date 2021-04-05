Vaccination before elective surgeries can prevent Covid complications: Experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: Vaccination against Covid-19 being the sole hope for respite from the resurgent pandemic and expediting the vaccination process is, without doubt, the need of the hour. Experts opine that vaccinating those in high-risk category and those undergoing major elective surgeries can prevent a number of Covid-19-related fatalities.

Patients from various parts of the state who are planning to undergo surgeries and also those who have completed their procedures have ended up with post-Covid complications. “In case of elective surgeries, we have the liberty and time to plan it after the patient has taken vaccination. Especially in the cases of surgeries on those belonging to high-risk category, including those undergoing surgery for cancer, an immediate post-Covid complication can be fatal,” said Dr Moni Kuriakose, oncologist based in Kochi.

Experts opine that selective vaccination is likely to prevent more Covid-19 deaths rather than vaccines given to the general population.

“Mainly, those patients who have been diagnosed with major comorbidities have died of Covid. Therefore, vaccinating them will effectively reduce the number of Covid fatalities. The state government has taken all efforts to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities above 45 years of age in the initial phase, with this target in mind,” said a Kerala Social Security Mission official.

However, the second wave of Covid-19 can prove to be fatal, overwhelming the healthcare sector, if the pace of the vaccination drive is not stepped up in the state. “As per scientific prediction, vaccination can induce immunity for six to 18 months. Even in the case of Covid-recovered patients, it is anticipated that they will have adequate amount of antibodies to prevent them from getting any complicated issues of reinfection. However, the situation of Kerala seems to be getting out of hand with proper attention not being given to the deteriorating Covid situation. With the election campaigning peaking, several candidates and supporters have tested positive for Covid-19, which is certainly not a good sign,” said Dr Gopi Kumar, ENT specialist based in Thrissur.

A recent international study revealed that 0.6-1.6 per cent patients develop Covid infection after elective surgery. “An estimated 58,687 Covid-19 related deaths can be prevented globally if pre-operative vaccination is administered on patients one week prior to their elective surgery. This will reduce the 30-day morbidity and mortality,” stated the findings of an international study on surgery, conducted by the University of Birmingham and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).The study also states that vaccination is likely to decrease post-operative pulmonary complications as well. The study has been undertaken in 56 hospitals in India and among over 15,000 surgeons and anaesthetists from 116 countries.