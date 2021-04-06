STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AM Ariff’s ‘milk society’ jibe comes back to bite LDF

 A Day ahead of polls, politicians strive hard to stay clear of any controversy.

AM Ariff

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A day ahead of polls, politicians strive hard to stay clear of any controversy. But a jibe aimed at UDF’s Kayamkulam candidate Aritha Babu has come back to hurt Alappuzha MP AM Ariff and the LDF. While taking part at a women’s convention on Sunday in support of LDF candidate and sitting MLA U Prathibha, Ariff said UDF must understand that this was an assembly election and not a poll to the local milk society.

“The election is for the Kerala assembly and not for a milk society. This is a not a place to discuss how economically backward the candidate is. UDF should understand that,” said Ariff. He was referring to Aritha who rears cows and sells milk to support her family. After the video of the speech came out, netizens took to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to oppose the comments. 

In her reply, Aritha said the MP’s remark was an insult to thousands of dairy farmers. “He is a leader of the labourer’s party. But he is insulting the ordinary people of the state,” she said. Meanwhile, Ariff said the Congress and a section of media were trying to garner votes for Aritha by misinterpreting his remarks on purpose.

“If a candidate’s financial status should be the crux of the campaign, LDF candidates of Haripad, Cherthala and Mavelikkara can all be brought up. Haripad’s LDF candidate Sajilal sold lottery to earn a living. I meant to say that the candidate’s job should not be a deciding factor, especially since the UDF was using Aritha’s job as a parameter to garner votes. They took a section of my speech to manipulate it and make it seem like I was denigrating the candidate,” he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an apology from the MP. “The people of Kayamkulam would give a befitting reply to him for insulting Aritha,” he said.Curiously, this is not the first time that male leaders have used objectionable language against female candidates. During the 2019 Aroor byelection, Minister G Sudhakaran called Shanimol Osman of Congress a ‘poothana’. Later, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan’s comments against Congress’ Alathur candidate Ramya Haridas were roundly criticised.

