STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP in knots in Thalassery, CPM feels the heat

Contradictory stands taken by V Muraleedharan and dist leadership over who party should vote for have put supporters in a quandary

Published: 06th April 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There appears to be no end to BJP’s embarrassment in the Thalassery assembly constituency. After the nomination of Kannur district president N Haridas was rejected, the contradictory stands taken by senior leader V Muraleedharan and the district leadership over who the BJP should vote for has put the party in a quandary. On Monday, Union Minister Muraleedharan dismissed the district leadership’s decision to ask its cadre to vote “according to conscience” in Thalassery.

“The BJP will vote for independent candidate C O T Nazeer in Thalassery. That was the clear stand taken by the state president. The district leadership is not above the state president,” Muraleedharan said. The district BJP leadership had called for a ‘conscience vote’ after Nazeer backtracked from his earlier position of cozying up to the BJP. While Nazeer -- a former CPM local committee member -- is not refusing BJP votes, he insists that he cannot be hijacked by the saffron party.

“A candidate can’t refuse votes of anyone. Earlier, I solicited BJP backing out of pressure from my supporters. But the BJP tried to hijack me. They wanted me to share their dais. I smelt the danger and said ‘no’ to such associations. But I will accept the vote of anyone,” Nazeer told TNIE. Nazeer is contesting against incumbent Left front MLA A N Shamseer, who was accused by Nazeer of complicity in a murder attempt on him.

BJP votes threat for CPM
The BJP not having a candidate in Thalassery is turning out to be a huge threat to the CPM.In the 2016 elections, Shamseer had secured a majority of 34,117 votes. The BJP had polled 22, 125 votes -- it’s best figure in Kannur district. The arithmetic of BJP votes getting split between the UDF and Nazeer is the biggest worry for the CPM. Though the party exudes confidence in the open that the entire BJP votes going to the UDF can only bring down the majority, the mood is not that relaxed inside. 

The CPM fears that a good portion of the saffron votes will go to UDF candidate M P Aravindakshan as RSS/BJP cadre will not miss an opportunity to defeat the CPM in Thalassery where the two parties have been engaged in a politics of bloodshed over the past several decades.

“Shamseer received a huge majority last time because his main rival was A P Abdullakutty (who was with the UDF then). Even Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s majority in 2011 was 7,000 votes less compared to Shamseer. That trend doesn’t exist now. Further, Shamseer won’t get a good chunk of votes that he pocketed last time, especially from Thalassery town. But it is to be seen whether that is enough to bring about an upset win in a red fortress,” said an LDF leader on condition of anonymity. 

P Jayarajan effect
Sources said that relations between former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and Shamseer have been sour for long. In 2017, the CPM Thalassery town local committee conference had to be abandoned midway because of warring factions. In that feud, Shamseer was pitted against Jayarajan. When Jayarajan became a favourite of the Kannur cadre during his stint as the CPM district secretary, Shamseer was identified with the opposing side that criticised Jayarajan for having supposedly promoted a personal cult in the party.

Given such a backdrop, the UDF is keeping its fingers crossed for a consolidation of all opposite factors to work against the LDF. “An acute displeasure against the style of functioning of the incumbent MLA, a good part of BJP votes and help in the form of Jayarajan supporters can make victory possible,” said a Congress leader. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalassery BJP CPM Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp