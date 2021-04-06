BJP in knots in Thalassery, CPM feels the heat

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There appears to be no end to BJP’s embarrassment in the Thalassery assembly constituency. After the nomination of Kannur district president N Haridas was rejected, the contradictory stands taken by senior leader V Muraleedharan and the district leadership over who the BJP should vote for has put the party in a quandary. On Monday, Union Minister Muraleedharan dismissed the district leadership’s decision to ask its cadre to vote “according to conscience” in Thalassery.

“The BJP will vote for independent candidate C O T Nazeer in Thalassery. That was the clear stand taken by the state president. The district leadership is not above the state president,” Muraleedharan said. The district BJP leadership had called for a ‘conscience vote’ after Nazeer backtracked from his earlier position of cozying up to the BJP. While Nazeer -- a former CPM local committee member -- is not refusing BJP votes, he insists that he cannot be hijacked by the saffron party.

“A candidate can’t refuse votes of anyone. Earlier, I solicited BJP backing out of pressure from my supporters. But the BJP tried to hijack me. They wanted me to share their dais. I smelt the danger and said ‘no’ to such associations. But I will accept the vote of anyone,” Nazeer told TNIE. Nazeer is contesting against incumbent Left front MLA A N Shamseer, who was accused by Nazeer of complicity in a murder attempt on him.

BJP votes threat for CPM

The BJP not having a candidate in Thalassery is turning out to be a huge threat to the CPM.In the 2016 elections, Shamseer had secured a majority of 34,117 votes. The BJP had polled 22, 125 votes -- it’s best figure in Kannur district. The arithmetic of BJP votes getting split between the UDF and Nazeer is the biggest worry for the CPM. Though the party exudes confidence in the open that the entire BJP votes going to the UDF can only bring down the majority, the mood is not that relaxed inside.

The CPM fears that a good portion of the saffron votes will go to UDF candidate M P Aravindakshan as RSS/BJP cadre will not miss an opportunity to defeat the CPM in Thalassery where the two parties have been engaged in a politics of bloodshed over the past several decades.

“Shamseer received a huge majority last time because his main rival was A P Abdullakutty (who was with the UDF then). Even Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s majority in 2011 was 7,000 votes less compared to Shamseer. That trend doesn’t exist now. Further, Shamseer won’t get a good chunk of votes that he pocketed last time, especially from Thalassery town. But it is to be seen whether that is enough to bring about an upset win in a red fortress,” said an LDF leader on condition of anonymity.

P Jayarajan effect

Sources said that relations between former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and Shamseer have been sour for long. In 2017, the CPM Thalassery town local committee conference had to be abandoned midway because of warring factions. In that feud, Shamseer was pitted against Jayarajan. When Jayarajan became a favourite of the Kannur cadre during his stint as the CPM district secretary, Shamseer was identified with the opposing side that criticised Jayarajan for having supposedly promoted a personal cult in the party.

Given such a backdrop, the UDF is keeping its fingers crossed for a consolidation of all opposite factors to work against the LDF. “An acute displeasure against the style of functioning of the incumbent MLA, a good part of BJP votes and help in the form of Jayarajan supporters can make victory possible,” said a Congress leader.