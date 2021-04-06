Couple killed, two hurt in car-lorry collision

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A couple was killed and two others were injured in an accident on NH 66 at Thumpoly near here in the early hours of Monday. The deceased are Rahul, 28, of Kannanthara Nikarth, Chemmanad, Ezhupunna, and wife Haritha, 24. Rahul’s relatives Venugopal and Seema were admitted to a private hospital with injuries. The couple’s children Vaishnav and Vinay escaped unhurt.

The Alappuzha South police said the incident took place at 1am. The victims were returning from Thiruvananthapuram after a vacation when the car they were in collided with a tanker lorry heading towards Thiruvananthapuram airport with aviation turbine fuel.

Due to the impact, passengers got trapped inside the car and it took Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Alappuzha nearly half-an-hour to free them. However, Rahul and Haritha died on the spot. Though the cabin of the lorry was also destroyed, the tanker where the fuel was stored was not damaged, averting further mishap. The police said Rahul might have dozed off behind the wheels, leading to the mishap.