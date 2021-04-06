STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Couple killed, two hurt in car-lorry collision

A couple was killed and two others were injured in an accident on NH 66 at Thumpoly near here in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

The car which collided with a tanker lorry at Thumpoly on NH 66 in the early hours of Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A couple was killed and two others were injured in an accident on NH 66 at Thumpoly near here in the early hours of Monday. The deceased are Rahul, 28, of Kannanthara Nikarth, Chemmanad, Ezhupunna, and wife Haritha, 24. Rahul’s relatives Venugopal and Seema were admitted to a private hospital with injuries. The couple’s children Vaishnav and Vinay escaped unhurt. 

The Alappuzha South police said the incident took place at 1am. The victims were returning from Thiruvananthapuram after a vacation when the car they were in collided with a tanker lorry heading towards Thiruvananthapuram airport with aviation turbine fuel. 

Due to the impact, passengers got trapped inside the car and it took Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Alappuzha nearly half-an-hour to free them. However, Rahul and Haritha died on the spot. Though the cabin of the lorry was also destroyed, the tanker where the fuel was stored was not damaged, averting further mishap. The police said Rahul might have dozed off behind the wheels, leading to the mishap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp