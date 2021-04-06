STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NOTA unlikely to be decisive, say political observers

In the 2016 polls, 1,07,239 voters rejected the listed candidates, pressing the NOTA button on the EVM (electronic voting machine).

Published: 06th April 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Elections, voting, Assam/Bengal

For representational purposes

By Arun M 
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a neck-and-neck battle is on the cards in several constituencies, a question is in the air:  Will NOTA (None of the Above) play a crucial role in deciding the winners?

The alleged internal feud in the CPM in Kannur and Alappuzha districts and the absence of NDA candidates in assembly segments like Guruvayoor and Thalassery, following the rejection of nomination papers, had opened up the possibility of a considerable increase in NOTA’s vote share. However, political analysts say the option may not make an impact in a state with a high political literacy.

In the 2016 polls, 1,07,239 voters rejected the listed candidates, pressing the NOTA button on the EVM (electronic voting machine). NOTA has garnered only 0.5 per cent of the total votes polled in the state, observers point out.

“NOTA won’t become a decisive factor in Kerala. But there is a chance for its vote share rising in some constituencies in Kannur and Alappuzha districts following the rift within CPM. A few hard-core workers may choose the option in protest against the party stand there,” said J Prabhash, a political analyst.

Last elections, more than 1,000 NOTA votes were polled in 26 constituencies. Interestingly, the lowest number of NOTA votes were polled in Poonjar — 313 — where P C George, an independent recorded a stunning win against the three fronts. The highest number of NOTA votes were polled in Kaduthuruthi (1,533), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,453), Mattannur (1,420), Thrikkakara (1,275) and Attingal (1,267).

The 2019 Lok Sabha polls witnessed a considerable dip in NOTA votes compared to 2014. From 2,10,563, NOTA votes came down to 1,02,460, a difference of 1,08,103 votes, according to Election Commission’s figures. D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Kochi-based Centre for Public Policy Research, said some voters preferred the NOTA to express their anger as they had only two options earlier— the UDF and the LDF. “Now there is an alternative, a third front under the BJP, and people will never choose NOTA,” he said. He said NOTA will get votes in Kannur and Alappuzha where CPM is facing internal issues. 

“The young voters have their own choices and stances and they would never cast their votes in favour of NOTA. However, veterans may choose this option as they cannot vote for any party other than the one which they have traditionally vote for over the years,” he said.NOTA votes had played a decisive role in Kannur and Vadakara seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, as they exceeded the winning margin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NOTA Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp