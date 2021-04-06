Pinarayi’s cut-out vandalised at Mambaram

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cut-out put up at Mambaram as part of election campaign was found vandalised on Sunday night, leaving LDF workers in the region in a rage.

LDF Dharmadom mandalam committee has alleged RSS workers had cut off the head of the chief minister from the huge cut-out erected at Mambaram Educational Trust Ground, near Mambaram bridge.

“They are trying to create problems deliberately,” said K Sasidharan, CPM Pinarayi area secretary. Police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by LDF Dharmadom mandalam committee.