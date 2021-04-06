STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi’s cut-out vandalised at Mambaram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cut-out put up at Mambaram as part of election campaign was found vandalised on Sunday night, leaving LDF workers in the region in a rage.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The head in the huge cutout of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found missing at Mambaram in Kannur

By Express News Service

LDF Dharmadom mandalam committee has alleged  RSS workers had cut off the head of the chief minister from the huge cut-out erected at Mambaram Educational Trust Ground, near Mambaram bridge.  

“They are trying to create problems deliberately,” said K Sasidharan, CPM Pinarayi area secretary. Police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by LDF Dharmadom mandalam committee.

