Stepfather beats 5-yr-old girl to death in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A five-year-old Tamil Nadu girl died after she was assaulted brutally by her stepfather in their rented house at Kumbazha here on Monday. The deceased was the daughter of Rajapalayam native. The police arrested the accused.

“The police took the stepfather into custody. He is a ganja and alcohol addict. He tried to escape from the police vehicle after attacking the officers, but they overpowered him and shifted him to the police station,” said a police officer.

The police said the victim’s grandmother, a lottery seller, has been staying in a rented house in Kumbazha for the past eight years. The victim’s mother had two children from her first marriage. She left her first husband a year ago, leaving one child with him.

She started to live with the accused, a native of Sivakasi. The victim came to Kumbazha four months ago along with her mother and the accused, and they started staying with the grandmother. “The child’s mother and grandmother used to go out for work while the accused stayed with the child in the house,” said an officer.

Stepfather had beaten girl earlier too, say police

The police said the accused did not want to stay in Kumbazha and he used to force the child’s mother to go back to Tamil Nadu. But she was not ready and their argument over it ended in a quarrel at times. Another woman --- a friend of the grandmother --- who was staying in a rented room in the same house, told mediapersons that the accused had assaulted the child earlier also.

“On Monday, at 2pm, when the child’s mother reached the house after completing her work as a housemaid, she saw the child in an unconscious state. The accused was lying in inebriated condition near the child. When she questioned him about the child’s condition, he became angry and tried to assault her too. Soon the mother called up the woman staying in the other room and they took the child to a nearby clinic. Since there were no doctors there, they took her to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. But the doctors declared the child as brought dead. Soon the hospital authorities informed the police.

They arrived at the hospital and collected details from the girl’s mother. They took the accused into custody from the rented house,” said a police officer. The girl’s body was shifted to the hospital morgue and it will be taken to Kottayam MCH for autopsy on Tuesday. Pathanamthitta district police chief R Nishanthini told TNIE it is a suspected case of murder. “The child was assaulted brutally. But I can give more details only after getting the autopsy report,” she said.