No coming back to power for LDF in Kerala, says KK Rema

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The entry of RMPI marks the emergence of new politics in Kerala, said KK Rema who was busy making rounds at the polling stations in Vadakara constituency where she is competing against Manayath Chandran of LDF and Rajesh Kumar of BJP.

The BJP’s divisive politics and LDF’s violence will no longer stay in Kerala when this new wave of politics sweeps the state, she said. There will be no coming back for the LDF in state, she said on Tuesday.

Her son Abhinand R Chandrasekhar, who had raised his voice on social media several times against the brutal murder of his father, had been working along with his mother throughout her campaign as her personal driver. Abhinand stayed strong behind his mother reminding people of the efforts put in by T P Chandrasekharan to spread the RMPI’s ideology.

“I was astounded by the overwhelming love showered on my mother by the people in Vadakara. I am seeing a totally different and confident mother now, which gives me immense pleasure as I have seen her struggling every single day. Throughout the campaign period, Vadakara had given us the hope to move forward with our idea of RMPI and how we could bring the party to the mainstream,” he said.

“There will be no coming back for LDF in Kerala, as UDF is going to create a huge impact. Not just in Vadakara, the whole of Kerala is going to witness a major change. We are fighting for democracy as we have seen people being killed for expressing one’s opinion during the LDF governance,” Rema told TNIE.

As Rema stepped into each polling booth, she was welcomed mainly by woman voters who said that she is going to be the voice of thousands of women in Vadakara.