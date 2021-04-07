Pro-UDF wave, front will hit century: Mullappally

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the UDF will hit a century this election. After casting his vote at the Government LP School, Chombala in Vadakara, he said UDF defeat the LDF with more than 100 seats. “The state is witnessing a pro-UDF wave. It was a silent one in the initial stages, but now it has become stronger.

The Congress and the UDF have faith in people. In a democracy, ballot is stronger than bullet. People want a change of government and they have taken a firm decision,” he said. Mullappally, who came to vote along with his wife Usha, alleged there was an understanding between the BJP and the CPM in the Manjeshwar.