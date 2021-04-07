SC adjourns Lavalin case for two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks the hearing on the Special Leave Petitions filed by the CBI challenging the acquittal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the SNC Lavalin case. The Bench, comprising Justice U U Lalit and Justice Indira Banerjee, adjourned the hearing based on a plea by A Francis — former state power department joint secretary — seeking postponement of the hearing in order to file additional documents.

Counsel for V M Sudheeran, who too challenged the acquittal, requested not to grant a further adjournment. The Supreme Court expressed optimism that the respondents will not seek adjournment on the next hearing date.